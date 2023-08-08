Police want to speak to this man as part of Matthew Daulby murder enquiries

Lancashire Constabulary say he has links to Aughton and Liverpool .

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk have released an image of a man they want to speak to as part of their ongoing enquiries.

Matthew Daulby was one of two 19-year-old men found with stab wounds in Ormskirk on July 29 and was taken to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. A post-mortem examination established the cause of Mr Daulby’s death was a stab wound.

Lancashire Constabulary say Thomas Dures, 19, has links to Aughton and Liverpool. Photo: Police handout.

Arrests: The force yesterday (August 7) arrested a tenth person as part of their investigation. The 19-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of inciting others to commit violent disorder. He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Henry Houghton, 18, of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick, who was last week charged with Matthew’s murder appeared before a judge at Preston Crown Court yesterday (August 27). He was remanded into custody to provisionally stand trial on November 27.

The other eight people arrested as part of the investigation have since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

They are:

A 20-year-old man from Ormskirk arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 19-year-old man from Maghull, a 19-year-ld man from Lydiate and a 19-year-old man from Liverpool, who were all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

A 63-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman - both from Aughton – who were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Melling, who were both arrested on suspicion of affray.

Four people have also been voluntarily interviewed.

Information: As part of Lancashire Constabulary’s ongoing enquiries, they are asking for anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist the investigation to come forward.