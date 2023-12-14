Police want to speak to this woman after sexual assault in Baltic Triangle

Police have conducted extensive CCTV and witness enquiries, and have now issued CCTV images of a woman they believe could help in their investigation. Detective inspector Neil Dillon said: “We take reports of sexual assault very seriously, and we are very keen to speak with the woman featured in the image to help with our enquiries. “This was a traumatic experience for the victim, and we are working hard to ensure that the person responsible is identified.

“I am also appealing to the woman featured in this image, or anyone who recognises her to please contact us. We believe she could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.” If you have any information please contact @MerPoLCC or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 23001070862. Anyone with information or wants to report a sexual offence is asked to call 101 where you will be spoken to by specially trained officers or you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Support for victims is also available through the registered charity the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Cheshire and Merseyside, who can be contacted on 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063 or Rape and Sexual Assault Merseyside (RASA) on 0151 558 1801. In an emergency, always call 999.