Police warn of ‘disastrous consequences’ after gun shots fired in Liverpool
Merseyside Police have cordoned off a house in West Derby and forensic investigators are on the scene.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A road in West Derby has been cordoned off after shots were fired at a house in the Liverpool suburb on Thursday morning.
Merseyside Police said the gunfire ‘could have had disastrous consequences’. Bullets caused damage to a wall and a window but nobody has yet been reported injured.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The incident occured at around 8.20am on Central Drive. Forensic investigations are being carried out at the scene and officers are conducting house-to-house enquiries.
Chief Inspector Paul Rannard said: “The reckless actions of the individual who fired the shots could have had disastrous consequences. We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry as we seek to establish the circumstances of what happened.”
Merseyside Police have urged anybody who saw or heard anything in the area to get in touch.