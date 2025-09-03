Cheshire and Warrington business leader urges councillors to back devolution deal
Steve Purdham, Chair of the Cheshire and Warrington Business Advisory Board (BAB), has called on councillors to “match the ambition of local businesses” by voting for a mayoral combined authority.
Cheshire West and Chester, Cheshire East, and Warrington Borough Councils will vote in the coming weeks on whether to move forward with a deal that could see a mayor elected in 2027. The deal would unlock millions of pounds in new funding every year for jobs, skills, transport, housing and long-term economic growth.
Steve Purdham said: “Devolution is a game-changer for Cheshire and Warrington and has the strong backing of our business community.
"With local control over infrastructure, skills and investment, we can drive growth where it matters most – creating jobs, attracting enterprise and building lasting prosperity.
"For us, this is about taking control from Whitehall – securing greater local investment and, just as importantly, a seat at the table where the big decisions are made.
"This is a once-in-a-generation chance to unlock our full potential, and business leaders stand ready to play their part. A Mayoral Combined Authority will give Cheshire and Warrington the tools to innovate, attract investment and build an inclusive economy that works for everyone.”
Timeline of council votes:
- Cheshire West and Chester Council – Full Council, Tuesday 9 September; Cabinet, Wednesday 10 September
- Warrington Borough Council – Full Council, Monday 15 September; Cabinet, Monday 22 September
- Cheshire East Council – Full Council, Wednesday 17 September