Ellesmere Port & Bromborough general election 2024 candidates - who can I vote for in brand new constituency?
Ellesmere Port and Bromborough will be a completely new constituency split between Wirral and Cheshire.
The new seat will cover most of the former Ellesmere Port and Neston constituency, which was represented by Labour’s Justin Madders, taking in several areas in Cheshire like Ledsham and Wolverham as well as two Metropolitan Borough of Wirral areas Bromborough and Eastham. The two parts of the constituency are separated by the M53 and it will extend all the way to New Ferry.
Labour is expected to win the seat having won votes in the area in 2015, 2017, and 2019 according to election forecaster Electoral Calculus. They predict Labour will win 57.9% of the vote with Reform on 16.5%, Conservatives on 12.2%, the Green Party on 8.7%, and the Liberal Democrats on 3.9%.
The full list of candidates for Ellesmere Port & Bromborough
- Michael Christopher Aldred (Reform UK)
- Ruth Kathleen Boulton (Independent)
- Christopher David Carubia (Liberal Democrats)
- Lee Evans (Conservative)
- Harry Ross Gorman (Green Party)
- Justin Madders (Labour Party)
