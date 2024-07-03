Ellesmere Port & Bromborough constituency includes Eastham, Bromborough, Ellesmere Port, Ledsham, Netherpool, Great Sutton, Sutton Green, Westminster Whitby Groves, Whitby Park and Wolverham

The new seat will cover most of the former Ellesmere Port and Neston constituency, which was represented by Labour’s Justin Madders, taking in several areas in Cheshire like Ledsham and Wolverham as well as two Metropolitan Borough of Wirral areas Bromborough and Eastham. The two parts of the constituency are separated by the M53 and it will extend all the way to New Ferry.