General Election 2024: When will we know the results for Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral
The polling stations are officially closed and six weeks of campaigning has come to an end. The General Election exit poll predicts an end to the Conservative Party’s 14-year reign and a Labour landslide but the official result is still a number of hours away, with ballots being counted throughout the night.
The first result is expected to come from Blyth & Ashington at 11.30pm, closely followed by Houghton & Sunderland South at 11.45pm. Results across the country will continue to pour in throughout the night and early hours of Friday morning, with the first Merseyside constituency - Knowsley - set to be announced at 2.15am. By 4am, enough results should have been announced to know which political party is on track to form the next government.
While much of Merseyside is historically Labour, changes by the boundary commission mean each constituency is slightly different to the last general election. Here is when we can expect to find out which Member of Parliament has been elected in each Merseyside borough:
Liverpool
- Liverpool Garston - 3.30am
- Liverpool Riverside - 3.30am
- Liverpool Walton - 3.30am
- Liverpool Wavertree - 3.30am
- Liverpool West Derby - 3.30am
Knowsley
- Knowsley - 2.15am
Sefton
- Bootle - 3.00am
- Sefton Central - 3.00am
- Southport - 4:30am
St Helens
- St Helens North - 3.00am
- St Helens South & Whiston - 3.00am
Wirral
- Ellesmere Port & Bromborough - 3.00am
- Birkenhead - 4.00am
- Wallasey - 4.00am
- Wirral West - 4.00am
