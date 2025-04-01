Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Well it’s not everyday you get a personal invitation from the Prime Minister to attend a reception at 10 Downing Street.

But just a short time ago, an invitation requesting just that landed in my inbox.

The invitation was for a reception for a select few from the regional media to attend Downing Street and hear an address from the Prime Minister Keir Starmer in person.

As the editor of National World’s Metro Unit comprising of the Lancashire Post, Blackpool Gazette, Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette, LiverpoolWorld, ManchesterWorld, BristolWorld and NewcastleWorld - my world is very focused on the issues that matter most to our readers.

So, I cleared my diary and made my way to London on the train.

The reception was a great chance to see the inner workings of our new Government and a chance to see the new PM at close quarters.

On arriving at Downing Street I was greeted by a jolly security guard who checked my ID and invitation.

I was then asked to join a line of fellow journalists waiting to have their bags and coats searched in a similar fashion to when you go to the airport.

After collecting my belongings, we made our way to the main event. As the door to number 10 opened we were greeted by two more security guards who collected my invitation and asked me to turn off my phone and leave it in a cubbyhole.

I was also asked to leave my coat and bag with an attendant before making my way up a staircase lined with pictures of former Prime Ministers leading to a function suite.

The gathering saw journalists from print and digital titles from across the county come together.

After sharing canapes and soft drinks - Sir Keir entered the room and took to the podium.

Addressing the room, he said: “I'm really pleased to be able to welcome you here and thank you all so much for coming.

“After so many weeks on the campaign trail, which obviously came at the end of several years in opposition and then in the early days, weeks and months in power in communities up and down the country, it feels a bit like a family reunion as I look around and see all the people I've met in different parts of the country.

“There's a sort of mixed feeling because I've always felt that - and I say this to Cabinet members - you may think that answering questions in Parliament is the most difficult thing that you're going to have to do, just wait until you get in front of regional media because somehow you always ask us the question that we've been secretly hoping was the one that wouldn't get asked!

“But there is a really serious point that underpins this because nobody knows your local areas and issues in the way that you do, and I don't think there's any other sort of media outlets, interrogators, interviewers who can put the questions in the way that you do because you understand what's happening on your patch the way nobody else does, and in a sense, I think because you're able to translate it into what matters where you are, it makes it more meaningful.

“For example, general statistics only go so far like growing economy or the amount of money going to the NHS, but it doesn't work very well when you get to communities, it's the localities to areas where what you do is so important. There's no one more committed to shining the torch on those issues.

“And of course, running campaigns, which has always been an important part of regional media, often on things like knife crime, which get picked up at the local level very often. With sadly grieving families who, quite remarkably, turned their grief into something more positive for other people and I've always been rather humble by meeting particularly parents or children who've been killed one way or the other, they're able to pick themselves up and run a campaign.

“But then you amplify it: on the fly tipping and antisocial behaviour for example. It's such a force for good, and I think respected by millions, and I strongly feel people go to their local regional media as a trusted source in a way that they don't quite believe they can get to a trusted source elsewhere. And I think that makes it really the more important what you're doing and I hope you feel that that's not just words, because certainly when I'm out and about, we always try to have space for local and regional media, whether that's on TV or huddles with local papers and it's rare that we leave that out of our schedule, and if we do please raise the concern because I do think that if we mean what we say and say, what we do is really important, then we have to back that up with actions as well as words, which means taking the time to talk to you and take your questions.

“The reach of local regional media is going up so there is a good news story here, but the pressure is huge and the challenges coming up at the same time. But it is important that you keep holding us to account. Keep advocating for your regions, because, obviously here in Downing Street is where we have a laser focus of communities that you're advocating for delivering on their priorities, and you must hold us to account for that: from the economy, putting money back in people's pockets, safer streets, getting more police officers on the streets, getting the NHS back on its feet and delivering more appointments and bringing down those waiting lists. And I'm really pleased that we made a commitment to do 2 million extra NHS waiting appointments in the first year of government, but we've done that within several months and the waiting list is coming down now for the 5th month in a row during winter.

“We consider that to be considerable achievements, but you of course need and will translate that into what's happening in your area and put us questions in relation to it. More opportunities for every child with breakfast clubs opening soon in an area near you. More teachers in the classroom and making sure that young people have the skills that they need. And then importantly with what goes with that is pushing power out of Westminster and Whitehall closer to people where they are in their communities. I do not believe that people in Westminster can make the best decisions about communities across the United Kingdom because the best decisions are nearly always made by those with skin in the game, and we need to have the courage, therefore, to push power out and deliver our Plan for Change, rebuilding our country and to restore people’s trust in politics.

“So, thank you for what you do. Thank you for being here this evening. Many of you will probably have been in here many times before, but not all of you. I see the Camden New Journal is represented here tonight who I have been held to account by for many years and who won awards for regional reporting. You’re very welcome here.

“I said when I stood outside Downing Street the day after the election that we would be a government of service. But that means that this isn't just my place of work and my home, a commute of 22 seconds, but actually, it's where you're entitled to be, to push us, so we are doing what we said we would do which is being a government or service. So thank you for what you do. Thank you for all of the work that you do holding us to account. Yes, it's uncomfortable at times I'll be perfectly honest about that and there are questions you put to us which we’d rather you didn't put or not quite the same way and we know we aren’t going to get away without an answer. But as uncomfortable though it is it is really important and it's really important we're open about that because particularly at the moment, we have to remind ourselves what living in democracy really is, where politicians can't just say things and get away with it. They've got to say things, and then they've got to face questions of what they've said and particularly when it's put in the context of local communities, local areas and local regions.

“I hope you have a fantastic evening and genuinely so pleased to see you here. I'm intrigued to see what food we're about to get because I’ve been smelling it from my office all afternoon. I’m going to try and mingle with as many of you as I possibly can but thank you again for being here in front of me. And remember, I was nice to you so a gentle nod for the first question or two would be great and looking around the room, I doubt that would actually happen, nor should it! Thank you.”

After giving his address the PM was pounced upon by journalists hoping to introduce themselves.

Just a short time later his team swept him out of the room and away from the awaiting crowds before we were all asked to depart.

I left feeling like our PM values the important role the regional media holds in fighting for its communities.

And I guess that it what he was hoping for.

At the Lancashire Post, Blackpool Gazette, Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette, LiverpoolWorld, ManchesterWorld, BristolWorld and NewcastleWorld we pride ourselves on producing trusted news and we will continue fighting for what matters most to our readers and the communities we serve.