Who won general election in my council area as votes are counted.

Anneliese Midgley has been elected as the new MP for Knowsley as Labour continue their stranglehold on one of the safest seats in the country following the voting for the 2024 general election.

The current Knowsley parliamentary seat was created in 2010 and has been in the hands of Labour ever since. MP Sir George Howarth was the incumbent in various versions of the Knowsley constituency since 1986, but announced his retirement from frontline politics in June 2023.

New MP Anneliese Midgley was elected with a majority of 18,318 votes to maintain the party’s perfect record in the Merseyside borough.

Anneliese Midgley is elected as the new MP for Knowsley. | Knowsley Council/Youtube

She said: “ I want to thank the thousands of people that we have spoken to during this campaign. I have heard what you have had to say and will use what I have learned to deliver for you in Knowsley. Being elected to represent the community where I grew up is the greatest honour of my life. I will work tirelessly to deliver for every single person in this constituency regardless of how you voted.

“I was raised by a working class family who wanted to make my life better than their own. That is what so many families want in Knowsley right now. A government that will help them and their kids get on in life.”

Knowsley constituency results