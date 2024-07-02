Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sefton Central constituency includes Ainsdale, Crosby, Blundellsands, Brighton-Le-Sands, Little Crosby, Thornton, Hightown, Formby and Maghull.

The Sefton Central constituency was created in 2010 and covers large parts of Sefton’s coastline and eastern parts of the borough including Melling and Maghull. The boundary has been extended to include the Ainsdale area but will lose Aintree which will be transferred to the Liverpool Walton constituency.

The constituency was formerly represented by Labour’s Bill Esterson, who has served for the last 14 years and will be contesting the seat once again in July’s general election. Labour has taken well over 50% of the vote in the last three elections which suggests the seat has changed from a key marginal between the two major political parties to a Labour safe seat.

Labour will be hoping to increase their vote share once again in Sefton Central and will hope to complete a clean sweep on mainland Merseyside. Polling for the 2024 general election suggests Labour could win seats in Sefton Central, Bootle, Knowsley and Southport.

The candidates