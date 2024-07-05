Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a historic night in Southport as Labour won the elusive seat, which has always been represented by either the Conservative Party or the Liberal Democrats, for the very first time.

Ousted Tory Damien Moore won 47.6% of the vote in the 2019 general election, but this percentage increase was almost matched by the Labour Party candidate, Liz Savage who increased Labour’s vote share to 39% – the largest ever vote share in the constituency, until now.

In Thursday’s general election, Patrick Hurley finally secured the seat for Labour, with 17,252 votes, 5789 more than Conservative representative Moore. The turn around makes it clean sweep for Labour if Sefton.

In Sefton Central, Labour’s Bill Esterson, who has served for the last 14 years, retained his seat despite a series of boundary changes, which saw Ainsdale added and Aintree removed from the constituency.

It was another comfortable hold for the party in what is increasingly becoming a stronghold seat. Esterson took 26,772 votes, with Conservative candidate Marcus Bleasdale coming second on 8,491 votes.

Labour MP Peter Dowd retained his seat in Bootle as the Conservatives came in third, behind reform UK. Voter turnout is historically low in the constituency and there’s only been three occasions since the 1980s when more than 50% of the electorate has voted. The turn out this year was 54.42%.

Bootle constituency result

Turnout: 54.42% - 39,019 votes.

Labour - Peter Dowd - 26,729 (68.75%, -10.70%) Reform UK - Darren Burns - 4,746 (12.21%) Conservative - Rowena Bass - 1,674 (4.31%, -4.87%) Green Party - Neil Doolin - 3,904 (10.04%, +7.67%) Liberal Democrats - John Gibson - 1,301 (3.35%, -0.36%) Workers Party of Britain - lan Smith - 526 (1.35%)

Sefton South constituency result

Turnout: 64.18% - 47,675 votes.

Labour - Bill Esterson - 26,772 (56.42%) Conservative - Marcus Bleasdale - 8,490 (17.89%) Reform UK - Kieran Dams - 5,767 (12.15%) Green Party - Neil Anthony Doolin - 3,294 (6.94%) Liberal Democrats - Careth Lloyd-Johnson - 2,630 (5.54%) Independent - Ralph Norgate James -496 (1.05%)

Southport constituency result

Turnout: 61.36% - 45,186 votes.