Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wallasey constituency includes Seacombe, Liscard, New Brighton, Egremont, Moreton, Poulton, Saughall Massie, Leasowe, Upton and Wallasey.

Wallasey was once a Conservative stronghold but for the last 32 years it has returned a Labour MP to Parliament.

The constituency is one of four seats that cover parts of the metropolitan borough of Wirral covering the council wards of Wallasey, Seacombe, Liscard, New Brighton, Moreton West and Saughall Massie, Leasowe and Moreton East, and Upton. The seat has been represented by Angela Eagle since 1992 who is running for re-election as the Labour Party’s candidate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seat has changed slightly, gaining the northern part of the Upton ward from Wirral West. According to election forecaster Electoral Calculus, Labour would have won 64.3% of the vote under the seat’s new boundaries with the Conservatives on 25.1%.

This time around, their poll predicts 63.8% for Labour, 15.7% for Reform, 9.6% for the Conservatives, 7% for the Green Party, and 3.1% for the Liberal Democrats.

Aerial drone view over New Brighton, Wallasey. | ink drop/stock.adobe

The full list of candidates for Wallasey