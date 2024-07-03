Wallasey constituency candidates for general election 2024 - who can I vote for in New Brighton, Moreton, Seacombe and more
Wallasey was once a Conservative stronghold but for the last 32 years it has returned a Labour MP to Parliament.
The constituency is one of four seats that cover parts of the metropolitan borough of Wirral covering the council wards of Wallasey, Seacombe, Liscard, New Brighton, Moreton West and Saughall Massie, Leasowe and Moreton East, and Upton. The seat has been represented by Angela Eagle since 1992 who is running for re-election as the Labour Party’s candidate.
The seat has changed slightly, gaining the northern part of the Upton ward from Wirral West. According to election forecaster Electoral Calculus, Labour would have won 64.3% of the vote under the seat’s new boundaries with the Conservatives on 25.1%.
This time around, their poll predicts 63.8% for Labour, 15.7% for Reform, 9.6% for the Conservatives, 7% for the Green Party, and 3.1% for the Liberal Democrats.
The full list of candidates for Wallasey
- Philip Anthony Bimpson (Workers Party of Britain)
- David Burgess-Joyce (Reform UK)
- Vicky Downie (Liberal Democrats)
- Angela Eagle (Labour Party)
- Robbie Lammas (Conservative)
- Ian Pugh (Freedom Alliance)
- Jane Elizabeth Turner (Green Party)
