Pop-up shop to launch in Liverpool ONE ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest

The store will sell a range Eurovision goodies from clothing to limited edition replica trophies.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:31 BST

An exciting new Eurovision store is set to launch in Liverpool ONE - but it’s only open for a fortnight. The 1,400 square foot shop on Manesty’s Lane will be trade from 1 May to 14 May to coincide with the Song Contest.

It will stock a the full range of merchandise, including limited edition replicas of the winner’s trophy, mugs, caps, clothing and a range of novelty items and keepsakes.

Liverpool ONE estimates 25% more people to visit its stores during Eurovision, and visitors can take photos at the Instagrammable floral displays across the shopping district.

Eurovision fans can experience free music, theatre and dance performances at Chavasse Park, throughout the week of the song contest.

Floral displays in Liverpool ONE. Image: Liverpool ONEFloral displays in Liverpool ONE. Image: Liverpool ONE
