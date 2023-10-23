Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular women’s activewear brand has launched its first flagship store in the city ‘where it all started’.

Created during lockdown by Joanna Barbosa, Megan Kimmance and Abby Adderley, Red Run has a loyal Scouse customer base and concessions in Flannels Liverpool and Harvey Nicholls Manchester.

Co-founder Megan described Liverpool as ‘the city where it all started’ and the place that ‘has always been home’.

Red Run Liverpool. Photo: Liverpool ONE

Now, marking a huge step forward for the trio, the brand-new 1,400 sq ft store has opened on Manesty’s Lane, after being housed on the Royal Albert Dock for the last two years.

A limited quantity of exclusive designs will be sold in-store on a regular basis, with the first being a printed long-sleeved skater tee from the best-selling INKY collection, available from October 28.

Iain Finlayson, Estate Director at Liverpool ONE said: “Supporting independents and local businesses has always been a huge part of our strategy at Liverpool ONE and Red Run is yet another trail-blazing local brand built from the fabric of Liverpool.

