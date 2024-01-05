Popular bar in Liverpool city centre announces surprise closure

Revolution is to close several bars despite the group's best Christmas trading since before Covid-19.

Revolution has announced it will be closing down eight bars across the UK, including its popular venue in Liverpool city centre.

The Revolution Bars Group made the announcement on Friday, blaming the cost of living crisis and the "disproportionate" strain young people's finances for the decision.

Among the sites set to close is the Revolution bar on St Peters Square in Liverpool. Sites in Derby, Reading and Wilmslow are also set to close. Two Revolucion de Cuba sites in Sheffield and Southampton and the Playhouse in Newcastle-under-Lyme are also set to close. The group said it is seeking to find alternative employment within the company for staff.

Rob Pitcher, CEO of Revolution Bars Group, said: "We have had the best festive trading period for four years with all of our brands recording positive like for like sales and Revolución de Cuba being the standout performer.

"However, our younger customers are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024. Therefore, we have taken the difficult yet ultimately beneficial step for the Group to close several bars which are unprofitable.

"Our teams do a terrific job in making guests welcome and giving them a great experience and again we have demonstrated that when our customer base can afford to do so, they are choosing to celebrate with us, and we have delivered record levels of guest satisfaction. This should bode well for the future."