Popular Bold Street coffee shop lodges plans for new roastery in Liverpool
The owner of an independent speciality coffee shop and wine bar is behind the plans.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular Bold Street cafe could start roasting its own 'unique' coffee beans in Liverpool under new plans.
The owner of independent speciality coffee shop and wine bar, Ropes and Twines, is behind the project. Three employees would work at the roastery, which would offer space to train new baristas and allow Ropes and Twines to create 'their own unique flavours, tastes and aromas'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The proposed development would see a vacant former coach house at 2 Hope Way provide accommodation for a coffee roastery, with associated storage, office and welfare facilities. Sitting in the Canning Street Conservation Area, the building is curtilage listed to 35 Hope Street.
According to the Design and Access Statement: "The existing building will be sensitively refurbished to match the character of the wider conservation area. The proposal reuses the existing building, where the new use is accommodated within the existing structure."
The facility would open be open between 9.00am to 5.00pm Monday to Friday, and receive two deliveries of green coffee beans each week. Liverpool City Council will review the application in due course.