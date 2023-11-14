Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular match day takeaway and bar has revealed plans for a new venue at Bramley Moore Dock.

Earlier this year, the Bluehouse (formerly Hot Wok) on Langham Street, announced they would be “moving with the Toffees” and opening a new venue opposite the new stadium. The team said the venue would feature an aparthotel, bar and takeaway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, the Bluehouse confirmed that they are planning to open a 'Bierkeller' style pub, which will also house the iconic Hot Wok takeaway.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Bluehouse said: "We can confirm the new 'Bierkeller' opposite Bramley-Moore will be the Bluehouse. It will also contain the Hot Wok takeaway and seven serviced apartments."

A planning application submitted to Liverpool City Council on behalf of the Bluehouse states that the venue at 69 Regent Road would "cater for the big influx of football supporters and people attending events and shows at the new Everton football ground at Bramley-Moore Dock" and feature two German-style bars.