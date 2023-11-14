Popular Everton match-day bar and takeaway to open new venue at Bramley-Moore Dock
Hot Wok is an Everton match-day institution.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular match day takeaway and bar has revealed plans for a new venue at Bramley Moore Dock.
Earlier this year, the Bluehouse (formerly Hot Wok) on Langham Street, announced they would be “moving with the Toffees” and opening a new venue opposite the new stadium. The team said the venue would feature an aparthotel, bar and takeaway.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On Monday, the Bluehouse confirmed that they are planning to open a 'Bierkeller' style pub, which will also house the iconic Hot Wok takeaway.
In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Bluehouse said: "We can confirm the new 'Bierkeller' opposite Bramley-Moore will be the Bluehouse. It will also contain the Hot Wok takeaway and seven serviced apartments."
A planning application submitted to Liverpool City Council on behalf of the Bluehouse states that the venue at 69 Regent Road would "cater for the big influx of football supporters and people attending events and shows at the new Everton football ground at Bramley-Moore Dock" and feature two German-style bars.
In July, the Bluehouse team were granted permission to turn another venue at 65 Regent Road into a ground floor bar with hotel rooms on the second floor.