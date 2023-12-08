Popular fast food restaurant opens brand-new venue at Liverpool John Lennon Airport
The new restaurant is located in the Departure Lounge.
A popular fast food joint has opened its doors in Liverpool John Lennon Airport.
The old Burger King restaurant was closed for refurbishment for a number of weeks, much to the disappointment of hungry passengers, but has now reopened in a brand new location.
Previously located on the Upper Level of the Departure Lounge, the shiny new restaurant is now located on the Lower Level after World Duty Free, and is open from 10.00am until 6.00pm every day.