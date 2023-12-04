Popular fast-food restaurant to open at Liverpool John Lennon Airport
It is set to open this month.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular fast-food chain is set to open at Liverpool Airport.
The old Burger King restaurant is currently closed for refurbishment, much to the disappointment of hungry passengers, but is set to reopen later this month. Sharing the news on Facebook, the Liverpool John Lennon Airport team said Burger King is 'coming soon'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Previously located on the Upper Level of the Departure Lounge, the newly released photograph appears to show the Burger King sign on the Lower Level, near Starbucks.
Although an official opening date has not yet been announced, the Liverpool John Lennon Airport website states it will open in December 2023.