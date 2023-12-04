Popular fast-food restaurant to open at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

It is set to open this month.

A popular fast-food chain is set to open at Liverpool Airport.

The old Burger King restaurant is currently closed for refurbishment, much to the disappointment of hungry passengers, but is set to reopen later this month. Sharing the news on Facebook, the Liverpool John Lennon Airport team said Burger King is 'coming soon'.

Previously located on the Upper Level of the Departure Lounge, the newly released photograph appears to show the Burger King sign on the Lower Level, near Starbucks.