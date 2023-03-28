Register
Popular garden bar at the Bombed Out Church to re-open for summer

Food and drink will be available to enjoy on the historic grounds once again.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:51 BST

The Bombed Out Church Garden Bar and Café is set to re-open this week, ahead of the return of the popular beer festival and a range of Easter activities.

Launching in June 2020, the outdoor food and drink venue offers a range of drinks which can be enjoyed on the historic grounds, with funds helping to support the church’s maintenance and community cultural programmes.

Different traders will provide food for the café each week, with something new to try every weekend and kids can attend an Easter Egg Trail at the church on Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2.

The Bombed Out Church Garden Bar and Café will re-open on Friday, March 31 at 16:00, ready to welcome customers for the spring and summer months.

St Luke’s aka The Bombed Out Church. Photo: stock.adobe.com
