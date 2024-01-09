Popular Lark Lane venue Milo Lounge closes its doors

The bar and restaurant promises to be 'back with a bang' after a refurbishment.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lark Lane bar and restaurant has closed its doors as it undergoes refurbishment. Milo Lounge closed on Monday, at 5pm, but have welcome back party planned for this Saturday (January 13).

The lounge, which serves a variety of food as well as cocktails, has become a popular destination, with thousands of reviews on Google praising its good quality food and reasonable prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on its Facebook page, announcing the temporary closure, read: "We will be closed from 5pm today until 12pm on Saturday but will be back with a bang!