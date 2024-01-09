Popular Lark Lane venue Milo Lounge closes its doors
The bar and restaurant promises to be 'back with a bang' after a refurbishment.
A Lark Lane bar and restaurant has closed its doors as it undergoes refurbishment. Milo Lounge closed on Monday, at 5pm, but have welcome back party planned for this Saturday (January 13).
The lounge, which serves a variety of food as well as cocktails, has become a popular destination, with thousands of reviews on Google praising its good quality food and reasonable prices.
A post on its Facebook page, announcing the temporary closure, read: "We will be closed from 5pm today until 12pm on Saturday but will be back with a bang!
"Milo will be refreshed and we’ll be kicking off the new look with an awesome day of fun. Kids party in the afternoon - live music from 7pm. We can’t wait for you to join us!"