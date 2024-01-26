Liverpool's 'number one live music venue' to open second bar in the Cavern Quarter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Mathew Street bar has announced the launch of a second city centre venue.

Referring to themselves as 'Liverpool's number one live music venue', the team at Wall of Fame will be opening a brand-new bar in the heart of the Cavern Quarter.

The new venue will be dedicated to live sports, and promises to provide 'the same live music' as the Mathew Street site, which has a fitting musical theme.