Liverpool's 'number one live music venue' to open second bar in the Cavern Quarter
The iconic Mathew Street bar is opening a new venue very soon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular Mathew Street bar has announced the launch of a second city centre venue.
Referring to themselves as 'Liverpool's number one live music venue', the team at Wall of Fame will be opening a brand-new bar in the heart of the Cavern Quarter.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The new venue will be dedicated to live sports, and promises to provide 'the same live music' as the Mathew Street site, which has a fitting musical theme.
Wall of Fame Cavern Quarter opens its doors on February 2, 2024.