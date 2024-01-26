Register
Liverpool's 'number one live music venue' to open second bar in the Cavern Quarter

The iconic Mathew Street bar is opening a new venue very soon.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Jan 2024
A popular Mathew Street bar has announced the launch of a second city centre venue.

Referring to themselves as 'Liverpool's number one live music venue', the team at Wall of Fame will be opening a brand-new bar in the heart of the Cavern Quarter.

The new venue will be dedicated to live sports, and promises to provide 'the same live music' as the Mathew Street site, which has a fitting musical theme.

Wall of Fame Cavern Quarter opens its doors on February 2, 2024.

