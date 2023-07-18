Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Popular Liverpool bar announces closure after fifteen years, but it’s not all bad news

It’s goodbye to one venue and hello to another.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST

A popular Liverpool bar is closing its doors next month, but don’t worry, something new is coming.

MOJO has been providing nights out for fifteen years, with many people visiting the Back Berry Street venue for the rock music, table dancing and great vibes.

Now, the team behind the bar have announced it will close in August and relocate to a brand new location on Hanover Street.

Most Popular

Sharing the news on Instagram, the team at MOJO said: “MOJO Liverpool is ready to rock! We’ve had 15 amazing years of epic music, delicious drinks and wild nights at Back Berry Street, but now it’s time for a change. We’re moving to a new location down Hanover Street, where we’ll be open 7 days a week!

 “Stay tuned to our socials for the scoop on the grand opening and details of our new offerings...

Don’t worry... we’re not saying goodbye to Back Berry Street just yet. You’ve still got until mid-August to party with us there!”

Despite the bar not closing for good, many people shared their sadness about the relocation, with the Back Berry Street venue being surrounded by other iconic bars.

Related topics:People