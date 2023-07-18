It’s goodbye to one venue and hello to another.

A popular Liverpool bar is closing its doors next month, but don’t worry, something new is coming.

MOJO has been providing nights out for fifteen years, with many people visiting the Back Berry Street venue for the rock music, table dancing and great vibes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, the team behind the bar have announced it will close in August and relocate to a brand new location on Hanover Street.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the team at MOJO said: “MOJO Liverpool is ready to rock! We’ve had 15 amazing years of epic music, delicious drinks and wild nights at Back Berry Street, but now it’s time for a change. We’re moving to a new location down Hanover Street, where we’ll be open 7 days a week!

“Stay tuned to our socials for the scoop on the grand opening and details of our new offerings...

Don’t worry... we’re not saying goodbye to Back Berry Street just yet. You’ve still got until mid-August to party with us there!”

Advertisement

Advertisement