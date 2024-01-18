"We ask people to watch this space and support local hospitality businesses at this time."

A popular venue, known for serving beer brewed in the North West, has closed.

SEVEN BRO7HERS opened on Wolstenholme Square in 2022, becoming the company's fourth beerhouse and the first outside of the Manchester area

Serving speciality beer, created at the SEVEN BRO7HERS brewery in Salford, the Liverpool venue was highly anticipated, however, it has now suddenly closed.

Despite the team at SEVEN BRO7HERS Liverpool remaining active on social media throughout Christmas and New Year, the opening hours have now disappeared from their website and have been replaced with the following statement: "Unfortunately, we are closed for the foreseeable future."

Explaining the decision to close, Keith McAvoy from SEVEN BRO7HERS BREWING CO, said: “In this current economic climate we have to consider our business as a whole and review the success and affordability of all of our sites – we have now taken the unfortunate decision to temporarily close our Liverpool Beerhouse. With rising costs, inflation, and the lack of government support for the hospitality sector, for the time being remaining open isn’t sustainable.

“We feel very fortunate to have opened a bar in Liverpool, and from day one have felt welcomed with open arms by the city – therefore we have not ruled out reopening in the future. For now we want to thank everyone who has supported the beerhouse to date and our incredible staff. We ask people to watch this space and support local hospitality businesses at this time.”