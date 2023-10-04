The GPO is Liverpool’s largest food hall, serving a varied selection of dishes from around the globe.

Two exciting new vendors have set up shop inside Liverpool’s largest food market.

The GPO, which was also shortlisted for the title of UK’s Best Food Hall at the British Street Food awards this year, is based in the Metquarter. The name GPO stands for ‘General Post Office’, which is a nod to the former use of the building as the city’s head Post Office.

The popular venue has now welcomed two new food vendors: Twisted, the UK’s largest online food community, and Hot Chick, which recently won both the Judges’ award and the People’s Choice award at Wing Fest in 2023.

Twisted serves up smashed patty burgers, crunchy chicken wings, and tenders, while Hot Chick offers succulent chicken wings, burgers, boneless chicken bites and tenders all coated in signature sauces.

Full list of independent kitchens at The GPO