A popular gastro pub in Liverpool city centre has been ‘forced to close’ after twenty years.

The Monro on Duke Street is said to have accepted reservations just days ago but has now closed its doors, with staff having just days to vacate the premises.

On Tuesday, customers were left confused visiting the Monro’s website, greeted with a statement which read: “The Monro Pub has now closed. The reason? The owner of the building feels that the fire safety of the building is compromised.

​”While Merseyside Fire are prepared to let us operate, the owner does not want to risk his reputation should anything happen. He also plans to redevelop The Monro having found a “successful entrepreneur”, with “deep pockets”.”

The statement on The Monro website.

Now, manager Will Lyons and the Monro team have shared an official statement. It reads: “After 20 wonderful years at The Monro, it is with great sadness we announce that we have been forced to close.

“Despite our best efforts to keep the doors open until Christmas, the situation is beyond our control. As such, we must leave the premises by Friday, October 13th.

“Our wish was to honour the bookings our loyal customers have made and go out in style at the end of the year. Sadly, in business, wishes don’t always come true. We know many of you have bookings for the coming days, weeks and months and have paid deposits. We will contact customers about your reservation as soon as possible.

“As you can imagine, this news has been a massive shock to all of us, our families and loved ones. All of whom are now without jobs in the lead-up to Christmas. It’s a shame to end on this note, but here we are. We are grateful for your support and loyalty over the years.It’s people like you that made it all worthwhile.

“Thank you. Team Monro. P.S. Due to the suddenness of this closure, we cannot reply to comments or answer queries via social media this week. We apologise for the inconvenience. But we will be in touch. Hang tight.”