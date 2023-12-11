Much-loved Wirral restaurant announces permanent closure
Zero Clucks Given has been serving hungry Wirral customers for five years.
A popular Wirral restaurant will close for good this week, after failing to find a buyer.
Zero Clucks Given in Birkenhead has been serving plant-based junk food to hungry customers for the last five years, and the owners say it is 'Wirral's number one vegan restaurant'.
However, owners Angie and Karl announced in August that they were looking for someone to buy the business, so they could 'focus on other projects'.
Now, after months of searching for someone to take the reigns, the restaurant will permanently close at the end of this week.
Sharing the news on social media on November 28, Angie and Karl said: "Hey guys, as you know over the last few months we have been looking for a buyer for Zero. Unfortunately we have not been able to find someone to take over the reigns and so we will be closing our doors.
"Thank you so much to everyone who has supported us over the last five years (3.5 at Zero Birko and the pop ups before).
"We appreciate every single person who has come to see us and supported us and we hope we can see you before we close to say goodbye. Our last day will be the 15th December. Much love from your Birko Vegans Angie and Karl AKA Zero Clucks Given."
The plant-based restaurant is loved across the Wirral and dozens of locals are now calling for a Zero Clucks Given recipe book to be released.
Closed on Monday and Tuesday, the eatery will operate as a takeaway for its last three days this week (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday), closing its doors for the last time at 9.00pm on Friday, December 15.