Zero Clucks Given has been serving hungry Wirral customers for five years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Wirral restaurant will close for good this week, after failing to find a buyer.

Zero Clucks Given in Birkenhead has been serving plant-based junk food to hungry customers for the last five years, and the owners say it is 'Wirral's number one vegan restaurant'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, owners Angie and Karl announced in August that they were looking for someone to buy the business, so they could 'focus on other projects'.

Now, after months of searching for someone to take the reigns, the restaurant will permanently close at the end of this week.

Sharing the news on social media on November 28, Angie and Karl said: "Hey guys, as you know over the last few months we have been looking for a buyer for Zero. Unfortunately we have not been able to find someone to take over the reigns and so we will be closing our doors.

The plant-based restaurant is loved across the Wirral and dozens of locals are now calling for a Zero Clucks Given recipe book to be released. Photo: Zero Clucks Given

"Thank you so much to everyone who has supported us over the last five years (3.5 at Zero Birko and the pop ups before).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We appreciate every single person who has come to see us and supported us and we hope we can see you before we close to say goodbye. Our last day will be the 15th December. Much love from your Birko Vegans Angie and Karl AKA Zero Clucks Given."

The plant-based restaurant is loved across the Wirral and dozens of locals are now calling for a Zero Clucks Given recipe book to be released.