Popular Scandinavian homeware brand Sostrene Grene to open first Liverpool store

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:05 BST
A popular Danish retailer will open its first ever Liverpool store, bringing a unique shopping experience to Merseyside.

Known for chic designs and budget-friendly prices, Søstrene Grene has chosen Liverpool as the home for its 17th UK store, following recent openings in London and Sheffield.

Located on the iconic Bold Street, the brand hopes to bring a touch of Danish charm and ‘hygge’ to the city, with minimal, Scandinavian designs in a wide range of homewares, furniture, kitchen products and more.

The store will feature the brands signature labyrinth design allowing customers to explore the diverse product range in a relaxing environment.

An official opening date has not been revealed yet, but Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene said he is ‘thrilled’ that the brand is coming to Liverpool.

Jonathan Cooper, UK Joint Venture partner at Søstrene Grene, added: “We are very pleased to be bringing Søstrene Grene to Liverpool and furthering the brand’s expansion across the UK. It’s long been a location on our radar, with Bold Street being the perfect spot for the store.”

The Grand Opening of the much-requested store will be announced ‘very soon’.

