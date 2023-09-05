Søstrene Grene has chosen Liverpool as the home for its 17th UK store, following recent openings in London and Sheffield.

A popular Danish retailer will open its first ever Liverpool store, bringing a unique shopping experience to Merseyside.

Located on the iconic Bold Street, the brand hopes to bring a touch of Danish charm and ‘hygge’ to the city, with minimal, Scandinavian designs in a wide range of homewares, furniture, kitchen products and more.

The store will feature the brands signature labyrinth design allowing customers to explore the diverse product range in a relaxing environment.

An official opening date has not been revealed yet, but Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene said he is ‘thrilled’ that the brand is coming to Liverpool.

Jonathan Cooper, UK Joint Venture partner at Søstrene Grene, added: “We are very pleased to be bringing Søstrene Grene to Liverpool and furthering the brand’s expansion across the UK. It’s long been a location on our radar, with Bold Street being the perfect spot for the store.”