The popular Haydock pub will close at the end of the week.

The Ship Inn on Blackbook Road is set to close for good this week, after running for decades.

The popular local in Haydock was taken over by Greene King in 2019. Run by an independent operator, Steve and Kim Padgham became the pub’s new management earlier this year.

Now, the pub described by Steve and Kim as ‘Haycock’s friendliest local’, will close permanently.

Sharing the news on social media, the team at the Ship Inn said: “It is with a heavy heart that as from Monday 23rd of Oct The Ship Inn will unfortunately be closing permanently.

“All the team and management here would like to just say a huge thank you to you all for making the place what it was and all the support you’ve given.”

They added: “It’s been a blast we’ve met some amazing people and made some amazing friends thank you everyone for all the support.”