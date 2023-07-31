“We are just sorry that it’s come to this. £7,000 gas and electric bills are ridiculous there’s no way we can sustain that.”

An independent Wirral restaurant has announced its sudden closure, due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Located in the heart of Irby village, in the former Da Piero venue, Mont Blanc of Irby opened its doors a year ago and quickly became popular among locals.

Serving European cuisine made with fresh ingredients, the eatery focused on providing great food and amassed a Google review rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Sharing a Facebook video post on Sunday (July 30), owner Samantha Willett said: “Just to inform you all sadly that I’ve made the decision to close the restaurant. Last night was our last night, Saturday, and it was a wonderful night. We had some amazing regulars that came to see us off.

“The reason I’m closing the restaurant is purely down to inflation costs and gas and electric. It’s absolutely impossible for me to pay those sorts of bills, wages, insurances, taxes and by food and wines and everything else that goes with it. So, unless I find an investor or a miracle happens, Le Mont Blanc remains closed from now on.”

She continued: “Over the last twelve months, we’ve had a wonderful time and really established this lovely restaurant - fresh food, good service, lovely wines, nice atmsophere. I believe in doing things the right way, the old fashioned way, but I just don’t have the time to sit back and allow the business to grow naturally.”

“It does come with a very heavy heart, it’s been a really emotional couple of weeks, the staff and I are really upset and the team are just wonderful... it’s not been an easy decision to make. We’re sorry, keep an eye on the socials, a miracle could happen in the next seven days and we could say right we’re going to try again but as it stands, Le Mont Blanc is closed.

“Thank you very much for everybody who has supported us over the last twelve months we really appreciate it we are just sorry that it’s come to this. £7,000 gas and electric bills are ridiculous there’s no way we can sustain that.”

Locals quickly took to the comments to share their sadness, and support the idea of an investor reaching out to Le Mont Blanc:

One Facebook user said: “Sad to hear this, fantastic food. Any investors should seriously consider this restaurant.”

Another added: So sorry to hear this. We’ve enjoyed three fabulous meals with you this year. Here’s hoping a miracle happens.”