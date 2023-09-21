The owner of Le Mont Blanc said it’s ‘virtually impossible’ for small restaurants to survive in the current climate.

An independent Wirral restaurant that suddenly closed will sadly not re-open due to ‘astronomical energy bills‘.

Located in the heart of Irby village, in the former Da Piero venue, Le Mont Blanc opened its doors a year ago and quickly became popular among locals. Serving European cuisine made with fresh ingredients, the eatery focused on providing great food and amassed a Google review rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Owner Samantha Willett announced the sudden closure back in July but hoped she would find an investor or a ’miracle’ would happen. However, the restauranteur has now confirmed Le Mont Blanc will stay closed for good.

Samantha previously said she was closing the restaurant ‘purely’ due to inflation and energy costs, stating it was ‘impossible’ for her to ‘pay those sorts of bills, wages, insurances, taxes and by food and wines and everything else that goes with it’.

During the first announcement she said: “It does come with a very heavy heart, it’s been a really emotional couple of weeks, the staff and I are really upset and the team are just wonderful... it’s not been an easy decision to make. We’re sorry, keep an eye on the socials, a miracle could happen in the next seven days and we could say right we’re going to try again but as it stands, Le Mont Blanc is closed.

Le Mont Blanc of Irby has announced its sudden closure. Photo by Le Mont Blanc of Irby.

“Thank you very much for everybody who has supported us over the last twelve months we really appreciate it we are just sorry that it’s come to this. £7,000 gas and electric bills are ridiculous there’s no way we can sustain that.”

Despite an outpouring of social media and hopes an investor would come forward, Samantha has now confirmed that the restaurant will remain closed.

Sharing the news on Le Mont Blanc of Irby’s Facebook page, she said: “Sadly I will not be reopening the restaurant due to the astronomical energy bills.”

She noted that a number of restaurant items were now up for sale and asked locals to share the post.

Samantha continued: “There are lots of things that I’ve personally bought and will no longer be needing, from desks and filing cabinets to heat lamps and beautiful Spanish crockery and wooden boards.” Responding to comments, she added that it is ’virtually impossible’ for small restaurants to survive in the current climate.

Locals quickly took to the comments to share their sadness surrounding the closure.