Published 30th Apr 2025, 14:08 BST
A man in his 60s was involved in a serious incident with a forklift truck at Seaforth Docks.

Emergency services are at the Port of Liverpool following a ‘serious’ incident involving a forklift truck.

Operations at Seaforth Docks have been suspended until further notice.

In a statement shortly after 1.15pm, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that emergency services are currently at Seaforth Docks following a serious industrial incident earlier this morning, Wednesday 30 April.

Port of Liverpool.Port of Liverpool.
Port of Liverpool. | David Dixon CC

“It was reported at around 10.15am that a man aged in his 60s had been involved in an incident with a fork lift truck.

“Emergency services, including Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service, remain at the scene and the Health and Safety Executive has also been notified.”

Merseyside Police said further updates will be issued at a later stage.

