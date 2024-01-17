Rumours that a new budget-store could be opening in Formby Village has divided opinions.

Poundland has shed light on the opening of a new store in Formby, after rumours spread about its supposed arrival.

After the closure of the Riva Bar on Chapel Lane, many people have speculated about who would take over the site. In recent days, talk has centred around the potential of Poundland taking over unit, which is located in one of Formby’s busiest areas.

Despite no proposals being listed with Sefton Council’s planning and licensing departments, the possibility of a new Poundland store has divided opinion amongst residents.

For some, having a Poundland open up in Formby is seen as a positive move and many shared their opinions online and on social media.

Sue said: “It would be amazing if it was, bring some life back into our Village.”

While Vicky spoke on some of the benefits Poundland might bring to Formby: “Well it will help those on pensions and younger people who may be struggling with the cost of living.”

But for others, there are concerns about the changing face of the village with less independents and more national and international brands opening up in the area.

Assuming the Poundland shop was confirmed, Digby wrote on Facebook: “That’s a shame, the village already has a very good budget store that has always had what the average person needs.

“Why would people come to Formby village for a Poundland? The Formby General Store has more than any Poundland I’ve been in recently.”

Many comments online also shared what they saw as differences between town planning in Formby and Birkdale.

One user commented: “Another ugly shop front in our village, we should be more like Birkdale”.

John wrote ” I wonder what is happening to Formby. Why, and what are the factors that are driving down Formby Village and the ones improving Birkdale/ Ainsdale?”.