The woman stood half-naked in sub-zero temperatures, with chains on her feet and a tag on her ear.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pregnant woman stood half-naked in sub-zero temperatures as she took part in a shocking art installation.

Taking place last Friday, Ashleigh Tasker stood alongside Rayner Croft and Antonia Williams outside the Tate Liverpool gallery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wired up to 'milking machines' the trio's protest aimed to raise awareness of the dairy industry, arguing that milk cannot be humane.

The women stood in sub-zero temperatures. Photo: @calvinjaytee

Wearing tags on their ears, that you would usually see on farm animals, and covered in blood, the women stood in conditions of -4 degrees, in the hope that the shocking protest would 'urge people to consider their choices which inflict unspeakable suffering onto non-human beings'.

The art installation aimed to raise awareness of the dairy industry. Photo: @calvinjaytee

The art installation named 'Milk is NOT Human(e)' was created by artist Stephanie Lane and even featured a 'farmer', played by Susan Clarke' who answered questions about the dairy industry.

Photographs of the display were shared on social media and have since gone viral, with over 1,400 Instagram comments.

The women had tags on their ears. Photo: @calvinjaytee

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the organisers say the installation aims to 'counter-condition society' and is designed to be controversial, some commenters raised concerns about the pregnant woman's health. However, her partner, and the photographer of the shoot, Calvin Tasker, said 'every precaution was taken' to ensure all of the women, and the baby, were safe. He added that heat pads and coats were used regularly.