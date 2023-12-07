Topless woman gets 'milked' outside Tate Liverpool at nine months pregnant
The woman stood half-naked in sub-zero temperatures, with chains on her feet and a tag on her ear.
A pregnant woman stood half-naked in sub-zero temperatures as she took part in a shocking art installation.
Taking place last Friday, Ashleigh Tasker stood alongside Rayner Croft and Antonia Williams outside the Tate Liverpool gallery.
Wired up to 'milking machines' the trio's protest aimed to raise awareness of the dairy industry, arguing that milk cannot be humane.
Wearing tags on their ears, that you would usually see on farm animals, and covered in blood, the women stood in conditions of -4 degrees, in the hope that the shocking protest would 'urge people to consider their choices which inflict unspeakable suffering onto non-human beings'.
The art installation named 'Milk is NOT Human(e)' was created by artist Stephanie Lane and even featured a 'farmer', played by Susan Clarke' who answered questions about the dairy industry.
Photographs of the display were shared on social media and have since gone viral, with over 1,400 Instagram comments.
While the organisers say the installation aims to 'counter-condition society' and is designed to be controversial, some commenters raised concerns about the pregnant woman's health. However, her partner, and the photographer of the shoot, Calvin Tasker, said 'every precaution was taken' to ensure all of the women, and the baby, were safe. He added that heat pads and coats were used regularly.
The art installation is set to travel around the country over the coming months, appearing outside major regional art galleries.