👩🎤 An official report has concluded that Liverpool has revolutionised the hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest. Commissioned by the British Council, it concluded that it boosted Liverpool's reputation as a city of music, a place with expertise in delivering immersive cultural events and a leader in event evaluation. Full story on LiverpoolWorld
🏟️ Ahead of Taylor Swift coming to Anfield in June, Liverpool Council has created a special working group to plan for the three nights in L4. A number of elements will go into the preparation for hosting, including transport and safeguarding, given the likely younger age bracket of fans. Full story on LiverpoolWorld
🚨 Merseyside Police are raising awareness around four driving related offences which are putting people's lives at namely, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone behind the wheel, excess speeding and failing to use seatbelts. These 'fatal four' driving offences represent the primary contributors to people being killed or seriously injured on UK roads.