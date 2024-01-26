Watch more of our videos on Shots!

👩‍🎤 An official report has concluded that Liverpool has revolutionised the hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest. Commissioned by the British Council, it concluded that it boosted Liverpool's reputation as a city of music, a place with expertise in delivering immersive cultural events and a leader in event evaluation. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

🏟️ Ahead of Taylor Swift coming to Anfield in June, Liverpool Council has created a special working group to plan for the three nights in L4. A number of elements will go into the preparation for hosting, including transport and safeguarding, given the likely younger age bracket of fans. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

