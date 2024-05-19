Prince William to be usher at Liverpool One owner’s wedding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Prince of Wales is to be an usher at the wedding of the aristocrat owner of Liverpool ONE at Chester Cathedral this summer, according to reports. William is a close friend of 33-year-old businessman Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, who topped The Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List this week, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion.

The 33-year-old businessman, who will marry Olivia Henson, 31, on June 7, is a godson of the King and godfather to William's son, Prince George. He is also godfather to Harry's five-year-old son Prince Archie, the Sunday Times reported.

William will be among the groom's party at the 400-person ceremony but his brother Prince Harry will not be there. The Princess of Wales, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, is not expected to attend either.