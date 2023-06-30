The artist behind a fantastic new Paul O’Grady mural said he’s honoured to pay tribute to the late Wirral star.

Brezaux, based in Wallasey, is the artist behind some of the Wirral’s iconic street art in places like New Brighton and is nearly finished painting the tribute to the much-loved drag queen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A legendary entertainer, Mr O’Grady was born in Tranmere and died suddenly on March 28, prompting a huge outpouring of love and tributes from across the country and beyond.

The new mural, commissioned by Peel L&P, will feature Mr O’Grady, as well as his drag persona Lily Savage against a leopard print background - which Lily Savage was known for wearing. The mural sits right on the banks of the Mersey near the Woodside Ferry Terminal on the edge of the Woodside Business Park.

Speaking to the LDRS, Brezaux said the mural is “very important” and that O’Grady was a “very well liked character”. He added: “He’s been around for a long time, people love him for all sorts, his love of animals. He’s a local hero really and it’s just a nice thing to do to honour him.”

Tributes to Paul O’Grady: The mural is not the only tribute in Wirral to the late star. Wirral Council is also planning to give Mr O’Grady the Freedom of the Borough in the first stage of plans for a “fitting celebration.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Freedom of the Borough is the highest award Wirral Council can give and goes to “persons of distinction who have rendered eminent service to the borough.” Previous recipients of the award have included former MP Baron Frank Field of Birkenhead and the Hillsborough 97.

All councillors will vote on the proposal at a council meeting on July 10.

Wirral murals: At Woodside, another mural depicting an RNLI lifeboat is already in place and there are plans to have others showcasing a seagull and a tribute to Glenda Jackson, the Oscar winning actress and Labour politician born in Birkenhead. The mural to Glenda Jackson is expected to go up near the Woodside Ferry Terminal.

Mural depicting an RNLI lifeboat at Woodside.

Brezaux is also working with local colleges and sixth form art students on creating other murals in the area. He said it was important that local street art reflected the history, culture, and people on an area

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Art is loved by everyone and it’s accessible. There’s all sorts of different styles. In New Brighton, there’s different styles of street art so there’s something for everyone.”

Bill Devereux, asset and project manager for Peel’s Wirral Waters said: “The Wirral Waters team are keen to see local young people involved in art projects across the area,” calling Brezaux “one of North West’s most prominent street artists.”