'Proper Scouse nan' steals the show as Liverpool stars Jones, Gakpo and Nunez deliver gifts to locals
The nan made an appearance as Liverpool players were handing out gifts in the community
A Scouse nan stole the show as Liverpool FC players spread Christmas cheer around the city.
In a video posted to the Red's Instagram account, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez were out spreading cheer and delivering presents to unsuspecting fans across Liverpool.
Despite their generosity, it was one "proper Scouse nan" who stole the show for many. As the players turn up at one home they are greeted by a woman who is beyond elated to see them, saying "oh my god" as she first spots them.
Soon she asks the players "are yous coming in?" and says they don't need to take their shoes off. Once inside she asks them if they are staying for their tea, and Curtis Jones gifts her some tickets to watch the team train, which she accepts for her grandkids.
The nan has proved massively popular with viewers saying 'we love a Scouse nan'.
- Sharing the video on X, user 'Plinketyplink2' said: "Every Scouse Ma or Nan is like this. 'Do you wanna stay for yer tea?' Haha."
- Another Reds fan said: "Hahaha 'are ye stopping for ye tea?'" Adding: "Love it. Proper Scouse Nan."
- One Instagram user 'edflinkinp' said: "What a lovely lady. I want to stay for tea and cookies."