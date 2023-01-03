Proposal put forward for 12 ‘luxury’ apartments on Wirral coast

Developers say the proposed development would have a “positive impact on the local area.”

Proposed flats on Warren Drive, New Brighton. Image: Evoke Architecture

Proposals have been put to build 12 “luxury” apartments close to a golf club near the Wirral coast.

Under the plans, an existing building at 29 Warren Drive in New Brighton would be demolished and replaced with a new building over three floors and a mix of one-bed, two-bed, and three-bedroom apartments.

The current building is described as a “deteriorating building” with damp, brickwork and roof issues. This means the 19 flats currently in the building are not “adequate for modern standards of living.”

Developers Luxury New Homes said the new building will be “contemporary in design” but not at odds with other buildings in the area. They argue the proposed development would have a “positive impact on the local area.”

The flats will be purely residential across 2 and a half storeys. One one-bedroom flat will be affordable with one parking space provided for each flat as well as bike storage. Six of the flats will be two-bedroom while five will be three bedroom apartments.

Luxury New Homes said the larger flats are aimed at “downsizers from large housing properties in the surrounding area” with “the view of freeing up surrounding housing sites for new buyers and future housing developments.”

Some concerns have been raised about the bungalow behind the development and they might be impacted.

Developers said to mitigate “any perceived overlooking issues”, trees will be planted as part of the development with “large trees and hedgerows along the rear boundary.”

As for concerns about other properties nearby, Luxury New Homes said: “The proposed scheme has no side windows that overlook the amenity space to the two neighbouring properties, and 28 windows, split between 8 flats, resulting in a reduction in overlooking of individual flats by 4 properties.

“Although the glazing to the rear is increased to maximise the potential for views that a new build property with the expected value and finish along Warren Drive will require, this, in conjunction with the reduction in ridge and eaves height, means the perceived overlooking to the neighbouring properties and massing of the development is lessened when compared to the existing building.”

