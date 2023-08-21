656 flats could be built on the edge of Liverpool City Centre and be a ‘catalyst’ for further regeneration.

Plans for a huge £200m residential scheme on the edge of Liverpool city centre have been revealed.

The proposals by Liverpool developer, Legacie Developments, would see the creation of 656 one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartments, across four tower blocks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The developer acquired ‘The Gateway’ site on Leeds Street earlier this year and believes the new scheme could create more than 250 construction jobs and 25 apprenticeships.

The project would be based in the emerging Northern Quarter area and be a similar scale to Legacie’s Parliament Square development, located on the edge of the Baltic Triangle.

Described as a ‘catalyst for further regeneration’, The Gateway would offer luxury living, with a range of exciting features.

Features

If the plans go ahead, features would include:

A garden spa

Infrared sauna

Swimming pool and ice bath

Two gyms

Two resident lounges

Cinema room

Landscaped gardens

Coffee shop

Convenience store

How the £200m development could look. Photo by Legacie Developments.

What has been said?

John Morley, chief executive of Legacie Developments, said: “We are incredibly excited to be announcing plans for The Gateway today and adding to Legacie’s substantial and growing portfolio of quality residential and commercial developments in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This will be an impressive and vibrant scheme which extends the reach of the city centre and builds a community comparable to what we are delivering at Parliament Square.

“This site has lay vacant for far too long, and I am pleased that we have stepped forward with a scheme that will be a catalyst for further regeneration, provide an economic boost and deliver something the city can be proud of.”

RWinvest has partnered with Legacie Developments, with director Michael Gledhill adding: “The Gateway will be a stunning addition to Liverpool’s buoyant housing offer.