The Marine Lake Events Centre will have a 1,500 capacity theatre, exhibition and conference facilities, water and light shows and create hundreds of jobs.

An ambitious project for a major new £73million events centre that will transform Southport’s waterfront has been given the green light by Sefton Council’s Planning Committee.

Construction of the of the state-of-the-art Marine Lake Events Centre (MLEC) is due start this summer. Levelling Up minister Dehenna Davison previously said the project could “revitalise” the fortunes of the town.

The MLEC will include a 1,500 capacity theatre as well as exhibition and conference facilities and a water and light show on Marine Lake. It will replace the old Southport Theatre, which closed in 2020.

It is expected to bring more than half a million new visitors to Southport each year and generate an annual £18 million boost for the local economy. This is expected to lead to hundreds of new job opportunities.

FUNDING THE PROJECT:

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has approved the release of £33.3m from the Town Deal Fund.

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has put £20m towards the scheme.

y has put £20m towards the scheme. Sefton Council intends to borrow £19.7m to complete the funding package.

Stephen Watson, Sefton Council’s executive director of place, said: “This is a hugely transformational project designed to boost the local economy, create new job opportunities and bring thousands of extra visitors to our beautiful Borough each year. This new events centre supports our strategic objectives of providing more reasons to visit, to stay, to stay longer, and to do so all year round.”

Who will build it? Construction giants Kier agreed a deal in March. ASM Global has been appointed to manage the venue once open.

What will it look like? The images below from Sefton Council show what the MLEC is expected to look like inside and out.

What the Marine Lake Events Centre in Southport could look like. Image: Sefton Council

Image of how the interior of Marine Lake Events Centre may look. Image: Sefton Council

What the Marine Lake Events Centre in Southport could look like. Image: Sefton Council

