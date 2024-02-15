Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major Liverpool road has fully reopened to motorists almost six months after a married couple tragically died in flood waters. Elaine and Philip Marco, aged 75 and 77, died after their car became submerged by water under bridge on Queens Drive in Mossley Hill on 26 August.

Months of remediation work have been undertaken to make the carriageway and surrounding areas fit for purpose once again - with road diversions in place during the closure. A series of upgrades, including barriers and flood sensors, have now been installed around the road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Richard Kemp, who represents the Penny Lane ward in which the tragedy occurred, was on site for the road’s reopening. He told LiverpoolWorld: "This has caused a real problem throughout South Liverpool, but particularly for the Penny Lane ward. We’ve had real problems on Rose Lane, Penny Lane, Briardale Road, Dovedale Road. Cars finding a way through because there is a lot of legitimate traffic going to Liverpool College, people wanting to go to the park and to the motorway, so it’s been a major problem."

Cars were let back through the area a little after 10 am on Thursday after local authority officials were satisfied the upgrades made were robust enough to allow traffic once again. Ever since the tragic death of the couple, the road has been shut between its junctions with North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road.

Replacement gullies, upgraded street lighting and pothole maintenance was also undertaken during the lengthy closure. As well as measuring water levels, the new sensors will provide long-term data showing how quickly or slowly water is getting through.

The Marcos, who were well-respected members of the city’s Jewish community, were described as a “quiet and humble couple” who were “very dedicated and devoted grandparents.” An inquest into the couple’s death will take place later this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement