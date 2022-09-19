Many shops, supermarkets and other stores will be closed on Monday September 19 as a mark of respect for the Queen.

Many businesses are closing their doors on the bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral, here’s a full list of everywhere in Liverpool that will be shut.

The Queen passed away on September 8, peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her home in Balmoral.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Charles III, the new monarch, approved the bank holiday for a national day or mourning for his mother during the first part of his proclamation in St James’s Palace, London.

The UK’s longest-reigning monarch will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, joining her father, who the chapel is named after, the Queen Mother and the ashes of sister Princess Margaret.

To commemorate the Queen’s life, many businesses throughout Liverpool will close.

Schools

Schools will be closed across the UK, including the six boroughs of the Liverpool City Region - Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

Colleges and universities will all be closed to normal business on that date.

Supermarkets

All large Tesco stores will close for the day, and their Express stores will open at 5pm, closing at the usual time.

Tesco’s online delivery services will also be suspended. Anyone with deliveries expected that day will be contacted about cancellations and asked to rebook.

The other big supermarket chains that will be shutting their stores include Aldi, Lidl and Sainsbury’s, which will also be suspending online grocery deliveries. Argos, a subsidiary of Sainsbury’s, will also close its stores and suspend delivery service.

Sainsbury’s petrol stations will be open 5-10pm.

Asda stores will also be closed from midnight on Sunday 18 September and reopen at 5pm on Monday 19 September, after the funeral. Online delivery services will be suspended on the Monday.

Waitrose (Formby) will close, along with M&S and online and delivery services will cease for the day. M&S franchises in train stations, airports and hospitals will likely stay open.

Liverpool ONE Shopping Centre

Liverpool ONE owners the Grosvenor Group have indicated that it is up to individual businesses whether they open or not. Stores who decide to open will operate bank holiday hours of 10am-6pm.

Most stores are closed, a full list of which can be found on the Liverpool ONE website: https://liverpool-one.com/opening-times/

St Johns Shopping Centre

The Queen opened the St Johns centre to the public in 1971. It will stay open on Monday for those businesses that wish to trade, but the majority will be closed.

Buses and trains

A spokesman for Merseyrail told LiverpoolWorld that a normal weekday service will operate on the day of the Queens funeral.

Arriva said it will be operating its standard bank holiday service, which for Liverpool City Region will mean all Arriva services will operate to the Sunday timetable/frequency.

Pubs and restaurants

It’s expected the majority of pubs and restaurants will remain open.

Fullers and Wetherspoons pub groups have announced they will be open as usual.

However, McDonalds will be closed until 5pm on September 19.

Post offices and Banks

Banks and postal services will be closed, as per normal bank holiday rules.

Department stores and shopping centres

John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners has announced that its department stores will close for the Queen’s funeral bank holiday.

B&Q

The DIY supergroup has confimed that it will close its doors as a sign of respect.

A spokesperson said: ‘As a mark of respect for the State Funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to offer our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects, we have taken the decision to close all our UK stores on Monday 19 September.”

Primark

The high street store has announced that it will close on the Queen’s funeral bank holiday to allow “colleagues to pay their respects and watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” according to a Primark spokesperson.

Cinemas

Cineworld, Vue, Odeon and Showcase cinemas will be closed all day on the bank holiday.

Cineworld said: “Out of respect to HM Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family, all of our UK cinemas will be closed on Monday September 19, the day of the state funeral. Those who have made bookings for this day will be contacted shortly.”

NHS services and hospitals

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

A statement from Alder Hey said that urgent procedures and appointments will go ahead as planned on Monday September 19.

However, any patients whose appointments or procedures are affected by the bank holiday will be contacted directly, and their appointment rescheduled as quickly as possible.

The emergency deparment will be open as usual and NHS 111 online can also be contacted for urgent medial help.

The trust urged anyone who has an appointment with Alder Hey to still attend unless they have been told otherwise.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

The Trust will be continuing with clincal activity on the day of the Queen’s funeral but warned that changes to some appointments may occur.

Patients have been asked to wait to be contacted directly by the hospital for further details this week.

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The Trust, which includes Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Aintree University Hospital, Broadgreen Hospital and Liverpool University Dental Hospital, has published advice stating that all clinically urgent and cancer surgery will be maintained and the Trust will be running some outpatient clinics, including pre-operative clinics.

Any patients who have an appointment on September 19 should attend their appointment as planned unless they have been contacted by the Trust beforehand.

Appointments impacted by the Bank Holiday will be rescheduled, on a clinically prioritised basis, over the next two weeks.

The Trust said its emergency departments (ED) will be open as normal, although the organisation issued a full capacity protocol alert this week due to overcrowding and lack of space in the Royal Liverpool University Hospital ED.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The full capacity protocol is activated due to a high number of patient attendances in our ED. This protocol is used nationally and is designed to support patient flow for emergency and urgent care teams caring for patients awaiting treatment.

“People with serious medical emergencies will always be prioritised for treatment and we would ask people with less urgent concerns to contact NHS 111 for advice on alternative services.”

GP practices

Many of Liverpool’s GP practices will be closing or offering a reduced service due to the national bank holiday, according to advice from NHS Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group.

However an Out of Hours GP service will be in place to support patients across the city – simply contact NHS 111 if you need any urgent medical advice or care over the bank holiday.

If you have a pre-booked appointment due to take place on this date, a member of your healthcare team will be in touch with you directly if there’s any change to your care.

Food banks

Some of the Trusell Trust’s food banks only operate a few days a week, which means some are already closed on Mondays in the area.