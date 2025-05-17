Large queues spotted in Liverpool as highly-awaited MINISO store opens
Queues were spotted just before 9.00am today (Saturday May 17) ahead of the grand opening of MINISO Liverpool.
The exciting new lifestyle store will officially open at 11.00am and the first 400 customers who spend a minimum of £5 will receive a special goody bag valued at £25. Other exciting activities include a balloon giveaway, while stocks last, a live drummer performance and a meet and greet with a Stitch mascot.
The Chinese brand is known for impressive store openings and has become associated with snaking opening day queues. By 9.00am today, a long queue had already formed with some shoppers sat on the floor and others holding balloons.
Located at Liverpool ONE, next door to Bath & Body Works, MINISO Liverpool will offer a signature mix of the brand’s fun and collectible product ranges including beloved Sanrio characters, Hello Kitty and Kuromi alongside newer launches from Minecraft, My Little Pony, Harry Potter and Disney’s Lilo & Stitch.