Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to transform Liverpool's former magistrates court into a four-star boutique hotel have been approved. The Grade II listed building on the corner of Dale Street and Hatton Garden spans five floors and dates back to 1855, when the courthouse was built, and includes an old fire station, built in 1897. The magistrates’ court was used for hearings until 2015, however, it has since been vacant. Now, Liverpool City Council's planning department has approved proposals to breathe new life into the building.

Under the plans submitted by VSHF Developments, 91 bedrooms will be created, alongside a new build element containing 20-bedrooms with extra features such as a garden lounge, residents gym and sauna. Luxury suites will be available in the old magistrates’ and judges’ offices and the former cells will be converted into bespoke themed short stay rooms. A public bar and restaurant will front on to Dale Street and a series of function rooms will utilise the courtrooms on the first floor.

How the cell could look under new designs. Image: LDRS

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Court two, which is considered of high importance, will be retained as is, with the design and access statement adding: “Interesting uses will need to be found in order for the room to be of a useful nature to the hotel."

The plans include partial demolition of “unsympathetic additions to the listed building” with the applicant stating this would “facilitate the proposed change of use and to improve the appreciation of the more significant parts of the listed building."

The proposals were warmly received by members of the committee on Tuesday morning (March 12) with Cllr Pat Moloney stating: “I welcome this development bringing back into use a historic and architecturally beautiful building.

Former Liverpool Magistrates’ Court. Photo: Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Cllr Joe Hanson added: “I walked up Dale Street most days and feel sadness at the building being left there like that. It’s something Liverpool needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad