Radio 1’s Big Weekend will take place in Liverpool this year, kicking off the UK’s festival and bringing some of the biggest artists to the city.

On Tuesday’s (January 28) Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Greg James said, “FINALLY…Radio 1 HAS COME BACK…to Liv…er…pooool” and revealed that Sam Fender will be headlining the 2025 event. which will take place from Friday May 23 – Sunday May 25.

Myles Smith, Wet Leg, Blossoms and Lola Young (following her debut UK #1 with 'Messy’ as announced on Radio 1’s Official Chart last Friday) were also announced as the first acts set to perform.

Over the course of the weekend, around 100 acts will take to the stage, from the biggest artists in the world to exciting new and emerging artists, performing across four stages: Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1 New Music Stage, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing. With over 100,000 music fans expected to attend, the event promises to be an unforgettable music spectacular.

Sam Fender. Picture: Niall Lea

The first artists to be announced are:

Councillor Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, says: “Radio 1’s Big Weekend has found the perfect home this year in Liverpool. Our music, our audiences and our history of delivering world class major events add up to what is certain to be an incredible three days this May.”

Further information about Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025, including headliners and full line-up and ticketing details will be announced on Radio 1 in the coming months. BBC Radio 1 will broadcast live from the festival site across the weekend, with performances and tracks available live and on demand across Radio 1’s iPlayer channel and BBC Sounds.