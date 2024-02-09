Rail services between Chester and Liverpool to double
Rail services between Chester and Liverpool are set to double next week, Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced.
The move will see the reintroduction of hourly rail services on the network between Chester and Liverpool - via Runcorn, Helsby and Frodsham - from Monday, February 12.
Services will increase from 15 to 30 a day in total (15 in each direction) and will be delivered on brand-new trains, aimed at "improving the customer experience and connectivity of the region".
The route will be served by TfW's recently-introduced Class 197 diesel multiple units, as part of an ongoing £800m transformation of the network.
The Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters, said: “This is great news. These new trains will provide a much-improved passenger experience with more regular services on modern comfortable trains, encouraging more people to leave the car at home and let the train take the strain.”