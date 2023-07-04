The 1963 album has authentic autographs from all of the Fab Four.

A rare copy of The Beatles’ second album could be sold for a whopping £20,000 at auction. Released on Parlophone in 1963, With the Beatles was the Fab Four’s second studio album and became the first one released in North America.

Listed by Omega Auctions, the fully-signed record went under the hammer at 10am this morning (July 4), and was estimated to fetch between £15,000 - £20,000.

According to the listing details, the item is signed by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison. The the upper portion of the sleeve has an inscription (likely by Ringo). The vendor’s father was music journalist Stanley Reed, who obtained the signatures in person for his daughter

Authentic autographs from the Fab Four. Image: Omega Auctions.