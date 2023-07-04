Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Rare and autographed ‘With The Beatles’ record expected to sell for tens of thousands of pounds

The 1963 album has authentic autographs from all of the Fab Four.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:05 BST

A rare copy of The Beatles’ second album could be sold for a whopping £20,000 at auction. Released on Parlophone in 1963, With the Beatles was the Fab Four’s second studio album and became the first one released in North America.

Listed by Omega Auctions, the fully-signed record went under the hammer at 10am this morning (July 4), and was estimated to fetch between £15,000 - £20,000.

According to the listing details, the item is signed by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison. The the upper portion of the sleeve has an inscription (likely by Ringo). The vendor’s father was music journalist Stanley Reed, who obtained the signatures in person for his daughter

Most Popular
Authentic autographs from the Fab Four. Image: Omega Auctions.Authentic autographs from the Fab Four. Image: Omega Auctions.
Authentic autographs from the Fab Four. Image: Omega Auctions.

The sleeve was authenticated by Roger Epperson and also by Frank Caiazzo, experts in The Beatles’ autographs. Prior to the official online auction beginning this morning, two bids had already been made for £14,000.

Related topics:BeatlesMusicTens of thousandsPaul McCartney