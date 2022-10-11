The images were captured before the Liverpool rock band released their debut single, Love Me Do.

Previously unseen images of the Beatles have been uncovered.

Showing John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr performing at Liverpool’s famous Cavern Club, the photographs were taken prior to Ringo Starr joining the band.

Handout photo issued by Tracks Ltd of The Beatles playing at Liverpool's Cavern Club in July 1961.

The historical images were taken in July 1961, over a year before the band released their debut single Love Me Do - with Lennon then aged 20, McCartney at 19 and Harrison 18 years old.

Revealed by Tracks LTD, a music memorabilia company, the photographs were taken by a fan.

Beatles historian and author Mark Lewisohn said: “Set inside Liverpool’s cramped and dank Cavern Club, these previously unseen photos capture The Beatles playing for a lunchtime or evening audience in July 1961.

Advertisement

Photo issued by Tracks Ltd of The Beatles playing at Liverpool's Cavern Club in July 1961.

“Days later, Brian Epstein saw the Beatles in the Cavern, offered to become their manager and set them on (a) course that changed our world.”

Last week, Liverpool celebrated 60 years of Love Me Do at The Beatles Museum, with Tracks LTD giving fans and collectors free evaluations of their merchandise.

Omega Auctions also held a Beatles auction today, with rare photos of the band, taken by Linda McCartney.

Estimated at £800-£1000, an image of John and Paul received bids of over £5000.

Advertisement