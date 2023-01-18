Nurses across Merseyside are on the picket line - despite the freezing temperatures.

The second phase of RCN strike action has began today (Wednesday January 18) at 25% more NHS employers in England than in December – increasing from 44 to 55 trusts.

Despite talks to attempt to avert further industrial action by NHS nurses and staff over pay and working conditions, strike action will take place today and tomorrow, at hospital Trusts across Merseyside. The RCN have also said even more nurses will strike in February, should progress on pay negotiations fail to be made by the end of this month.

The RCN have asked for a pay increase of 5% above inflation, which at the top rate would have equated to a 19% rise. Some reports have suggested that the union would accept a 10% increase.

Hospitals across Liverpool took part in strike action in December, however, walk-outs this week will directly affect other parts of Merseyside, including Wirral, St Helens and Knowsley. Liverpool hospitals may still be under pressure, as they will likely see more patients from across the region.

Nurses on the picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on December 20, 2022. Image: Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images

The RCN is required by trade union statutes to provide life-sustaining care throughout the strikes. This means, some urgent cancer services, urgent tests and scans, and continuous care for vulnerable patients will be preserved alongside A&E and critical care, however, exact staffing numbers on strike days have been negotiated by local health bosses and union leaders, and patients may see procedures cancelled this week.

The RCN says ‘political negligence’ and ‘low pay’ has made care unsafe and ‘surpressing pay for ‘nursing staff is a political choice,’

On the picket line

Nurses gathered outside Arrowe Park Hospital from 8.00am today (January 18) despite the wintry conditions. One nurse, who wishes to stay anonymous, told LiverpoolWorld: “It’s become nearly impossible to actually do my job and we’re all exhausted. The winter pressures started before it even got cold.”

RCN strike, 2023: Nurses stand in the icy weather outside Arrowe Park Hospital.

Merseyside hospital trusts affected by strike action on January 18 and 19

Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Cheshire and Merseyside ICB

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Full list of hospital trusts in Liverpool City Region that voted for strike action: