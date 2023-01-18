The second phase of RCN strike action has began today (Wednesday January 18) at 25% more NHS employers in England than in December – increasing from 44 to 55 trusts.
Despite talks to attempt to avert further industrial action by NHS nurses and staff over pay and working conditions, strike action will take place today and tomorrow, at hospital Trusts across Merseyside. The RCN have also said even more nurses will strike in February, should progress on pay negotiations fail to be made by the end of this month.
The RCN have asked for a pay increase of 5% above inflation, which at the top rate would have equated to a 19% rise. Some reports have suggested that the union would accept a 10% increase.
Hospitals across Liverpool took part in strike action in December, however, walk-outs this week will directly affect other parts of Merseyside, including Wirral, St Helens and Knowsley. Liverpool hospitals may still be under pressure, as they will likely see more patients from across the region.
The RCN is required by trade union statutes to provide life-sustaining care throughout the strikes. This means, some urgent cancer services, urgent tests and scans, and continuous care for vulnerable patients will be preserved alongside A&E and critical care, however, exact staffing numbers on strike days have been negotiated by local health bosses and union leaders, and patients may see procedures cancelled this week.
The RCN says ‘political negligence’ and ‘low pay’ has made care unsafe and ‘surpressing pay for ‘nursing staff is a political choice,’
On the picket line
Nurses gathered outside Arrowe Park Hospital from 8.00am today (January 18) despite the wintry conditions. One nurse, who wishes to stay anonymous, told LiverpoolWorld: “It’s become nearly impossible to actually do my job and we’re all exhausted. The winter pressures started before it even got cold.”
Merseyside hospital trusts affected by strike action on January 18 and 19
- Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
- Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust
- Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- NHS Cheshire and Merseyside ICB
- St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
- Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
Full list of hospital trusts in Liverpool City Region that voted for strike action:
- Alder Hey Childrens NHS Foundation Trust
- Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
- Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
- Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Found Trust
- Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Liverpool Womens NHS Foundation Trust
- Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust
- NHS Cheshire and Merseyside ICB
- North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust
- St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
- The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Found Trust
- The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust
- Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust
- Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust