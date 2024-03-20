Ready, set...tap-and-go! Merseyrail contactless tickets plan explained

Fares will automatically be capped at the best price.
Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 20th Mar 2024, 06:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ready, set...tap-and-go! Contactless ticketing is on track to be rolled out on the Merseyrail network later this year. The move is part of plans to inject almost £10m in revolutionising public transport ticketing across the Liverpool City Region. Watch the video for our 60 second explainer or read the full story here.

Related topics:MerseyrailTicketsVideo